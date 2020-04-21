COVID-19: Teens Launch Campaign To Feed Hospital Workers, Help Local Restaurants In Westchester

Instead of playing video games or watching Netflix during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, three Westchester teenagers have undertaken a campaign to help healthcare workers and restaurants alike.

Friends since they attended Good Counsel Elementary Academy, the three sophomores, John Prince of Valhalla, Stepinac High School; Christopher Barnaby of White Plains, The Masters School, and Shane Daughtry of Chappaqua, Fordham Preparatory School, decided to establish a GoFundMe campaign to finance their idea to feed those on the frontlines.

“Healthcare workers are at the frontline, helping others in this pandemic," they said. "The work is exhausting and dangerous, the situation sometimes bleak.

"And our local small businesses are suffering from a lack of revenues during this pandemic. We want to make a difference by supporting our community during this difficult time.”

They set a goal of raising $3,000 to purchase food to feed the late shift at area hospitals. Locals responded in droves and soon they upped the amount to $5,000, which they have almost reached.

Their first delivery was to the ER night staff at White Plains Hospital.

The White Plains Hospital staff enjoying the food. Contributed

“After we dropped off the food, we received a note from the ER nurse stating: '"Thank you for caring about us. We will forever be grateful,"' Prince said.

Another ER nurse texted: "The food you and others have donated are raising our hopes and spirits during this difficult time."

The teens plan to keep delivering meals until the funds run out.

“We’re glad that we’ve been able to make a difference in our local community,” said Barnaby.

But frontline workers aren't the only ones the three are thinking about. They also hope that by ordering from local restaurants it will keep a few in business.

So far, they have ordered food from:

Ardsley Cocina

The Pizza Shop

Tommy's Deli

Tarrytown Bagel

Valhalla Deli

All of the money raised is used to purchase food.

For more information or to make a donation, visit their GoFundMe page here.

