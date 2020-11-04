Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Popular Texas Style BBQ In Westchester Closed Through Year's End

Christina Coulter
The site of Revenge BBQ in Irvington on Main Street.
The site of Revenge BBQ in Irvington on Main Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

A Westchester barbecue restaurant with rave Yelp reviews will remain closed until the end of December due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

"We are currently closed until we can reopen safely due to the impact of coronavirus," reads Revenge BBQ's website. According to Yelp, establishment on Main Street in Irvington will remain closed until Dec. 31.

The establishment is known for its burgers, brisket, "dinosaur ribs" and pulled pork.

The restaurant is so named because, according to owners Jacob and Catherine Styburski,  “happiness is the best revenge."

