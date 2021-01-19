Brick Oven Pizzeria To Open New Location In Northern Westchester

For those yearning for a new pizza joint, look no further.

Slice Pizza will be moving into a 1,767 square feet building in a newly built shopping center in Northern Westchester at Route 202 (3224 Crompond Road), at the intersection of the Taconic State Parkway at Exit 17A, in Yorktown.

Already a hit in other parts of Westchester in Ardsley and Buchanan, as well as in Fairfield County, in Stamford (Slice of Stamford), Slice is known for its brick-oven pies, as well as pasta dishes, salads, and calzones.

The owners are no stranger to the pizza/Italian biz and have been at it 2014 at Ardsley Pizza, by offering a new spin on the "same old pie."

In addition to awesome pieces, they also offer plenty of beer and wine and such Italian favorites as veal and chicken parm and plenty of other standards.

But it's the pies where they really shine. Just take a look at their yelp reviews and you'll find plenty of praise including: "The sauce is just right, the crust is nice and doughy with the right amount of crisp on the outside. Great stuff!"

The restaurant is slated to open within the next couple of months, in the meantime head to one of the other favorites spots.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.