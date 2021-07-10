Breakfast All Day: Area Eatery Draws Rave Reviews For Home Fries, Cannoli Pancakes

An area restaurant that specializes in comfort food is being met with a wave of positive reviews online.

Putnam County staple Countryside Kitchen has received four-and-a-half stars on Yelp from its nearly 300 reviews. The restaurant is located at 493 Route 6 in Mahopac.

Yelpers have praised the restaurant's service and hospitality, along with its all-day breakfast menu.

"I ordered Dirty Benny for breakfast, biscuits topped with corned beef hash, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce," one Yelper wrote. "Some potatoes on the side. Phenomenal! My coffee was refilled all the time, I didn't need to ask to get more coffee."

Countryside Kitchen's online menu also lists a variety of kinds of pancakes, including Nutella, salted caramel, pumpkin and caramel apple cinnamon.

The restaurant is likely best known for its "Holy Cannoli Pancake," which has been met with rave reviews on Yelp as well.

"Holy Cannoli Pancake: 5/5 I can see why this pancake is famous," a reviewer said. "It was really good and worth trying. It's on the sweet side of the spectrum so we could only finish half between the 2 of us but I would definitely get it again!!"

The restaurant is closed Mondays, but it is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the rest of the week.

"Make sure to add the home fries to any order you get, it's so perfectly seasoned that would put to shame your favorite home fries (or maybe not but it's worth a try)," another Yelper advised.

Learn more on the Countryside Kitchen website.

