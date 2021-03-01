All You Can Eat, Drink Sunday Brunch Makes Area Eatery Go-To Spot

You never know where you'll find a gem of a restaurant that serves up well-loved Sunday brunch -- and that includes a busy area strip mall with a parking lot as your view.

But that's what you'll find when you visit one of Westchester's most popular Sunday brunch spots at the Unwinded Winebar & Kitchen in Somers.

Known for its bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosa's, the brunch is also full of interesting dishes such as Eggs in Purgatory, featuring eggs with spicy tomato, peppers and onions, add a short rib grilled cheese, and maybe a roast beef and goat cheese salad and, well, you have brunch.

At $50 a person, the menu is varied and covers the full spectrum of spicy, sweet, and savory, with lots of drinks to wash it down.

Yelpers seem to love the Unwinded's brunch with such reviews as "Yummmyyy !! Had a party of 7 come for Sunday brunch this past weekend and I am so happy we found this gem. The food was fantastic, we ordered half the menu and shared everything. $15 bottomless mimosas for 2 hours (cranberry, pineapple, orange juice). The decor and atmosphere were great. Service was quick and didn't feel rushed. Can't wait to come back!"

"Delicious food, friendly and great service, excellent cocktails and wine. We have ordered while the health crisis and everything is delicious!"

If you want to come for brunch, you will definitely need a reservation as the restaurant and outdoor seating area is small.

If you can't make brunch, be sure and come back for dinner, where many small dishes are offered to share as well as full meals.

As said on Yelp, the service is great, the food is excellent and they like kids to visit as well.

The restaurant is located at 80 Route 6 in the Somers Commons Shopping Center in Baldwin Place.

