Actor Filming HBO Series Stops By Popular Hudson Valley Eatery

It seems you can't turn your head in the Hudson Valley these days without spotting a well-known actor or superstar.

The latest took place on Sunday, Aug. 15, when "Sons Of Anarchy" star Kim Coates stopped by a popular Ulster County resident in Kingston for a bite to eat.

The owners of Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston said on Facebook that Coates, who is in the area filming the HBO series the "White House Plumbers," stopped in for a bite to eat.

"We had a special guest today at Ole Savannah," the owners wrote on Facebook. "Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy stopped to dine with us!"

The popular restaurant is known for its Southern food, including some luscious BBQ, with a modern twist. It's also known for its unique location in a large warehouse located on the waterfront.

Cotes is best known for his role as Tig in the cult favorite TV show "Sons of Anarchy," as well as "Entourage," and "Bad Blood."

Coates as 'Tig' in 'Sons of Anarchy.' Wikipedia

In the "White House Plumbers," Coates portrays Frank Sturgis the "muscle" for the group, who is a former US Marine who became a mass murderer for Fidel Castro who then became an anti-Castro operative when Castro aligned with Russia.

If you want to try the restaurant for yourself, it's located on the Historic Rondout at 100 Rondout Landing.

