Lane Closures: Sprain Brook Parkway In Mount Pleasant To Be Affected For Week

A series of lane closures will snag traffic on a parkway in Northern Westchester for a week, officials announced. 

<p>The lane closures will affect both directions of the Sprain Brook Parkway in Mount Pleasant.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Single- and double-lane closures will begin in both directions on the Sprain Brook Parkway between the Taconic State Parkway and Interstate 287 in Mount Pleasant on Friday, Nov. 3, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closures will be put into place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Nov. 10, officials added. 

The lane closures will give crews the opportunity to perform roadway work. 

