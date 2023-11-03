Lane Closures: Sprain Brook Parkway In Mount Pleasant To Be Affected For Week

Single- and double-lane closures will begin in both directions on the Sprain Brook Parkway between the Taconic State Parkway and Interstate 287 in Mount Pleasant on Friday, Nov. 3, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will be put into place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Nov. 10, officials added.

The lane closures will give crews the opportunity to perform roadway work.

