Lane Closure: Taconic State Parkway In Mount Pleasant To Be Affected For Months

The northbound Taconic State Parkway between the Bronx River Parkway (Kensico Dam) and Exit 4 (State Route 117), and the southbound lanes between Exit 6 (Pleasantville Road) and the Bronx River Parkway (Kensico Dam) in Mount Pleasant will be affected by the closures, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will be in effect on Sunday through Thursday nights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 15.

The work was scheduled to start on Monday, June 26.

One lane in both directions will be affected by the closures during these times.

The closures are to facilitate catch basin work.

