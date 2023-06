A single lane of State Route 9A in both directions in Mount Pleasant between Beverly Road and Old Saw Mill River Road will close beginning on Wednesday, July 5 at 11:59 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will last through Thursday, Nov. 30.

The reason for the extended lane closures is to allow for a widening of the roadway, officials said.

