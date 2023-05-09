Hawthorne Man Steals Antique Gun From Event In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The arrest stemmed from an incident in Putnam County on Saturday, April 22 around 2:30 p.m., when a sheriff's deputy was sent to the Patterson Recreation Center at 65 Front St. for a larceny complaint.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was told by the complainant that at around 12:30 p.m., someone had stolen an 1861 Navy round barrel revolver that had been on display at his booth.

Authorities then reviewed surveillance footage, and the case was turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who were able to develop a suspect based on the video and the description of his vehicle.

On Thursday, May 4, investigators went to the suspect's residence, interviewed him, and were able to recover the stolen gun.

The suspect, identified as 71-year-old Hawthorne resident Richard Pareti, admitted taking the firearm and was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny.

Pareti was then arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Patterson Court at a later date.

