Gas Pump Theft Of BMW Leads To Bust At Home Depot In Mount Pleasant

The incident began when a woman in Greenwich, Connecticut, had her BMW X7 stolen at a gas station as she pumped gas, the Westchester County Police Department announced on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Greenwich Police quickly identified the suspects and tracked their plan to sell the stolen vehicle at the Home Depot parking lot in Mount Pleasant.

A task force of officers from multiple agencies was assembled, including Mount Pleasant Police, Yorktown Police, Rye Police, Greenwich Police, the WCPD, the Real Time Crime Center (RTC), and the FBI. When the suspects arrived at the designated location, police swooped in.

The trio attempted to escape by car, but authorities were soon able to take two into custody. However, a third fled into the woods near a Con Edison facility.

Officers then secured the area and deployed a Westchester County tracking bloodhound who successfully led officers to the missing suspect, found hiding under a seat inside a Con Edison vehicle.

The suspects, whose names have not yet been released, now face numerous charges in Mount Pleasant Court, including:

Second-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fourth-degree conspiracy.

The trio is suspected of being involved in more vehicle thefts across the region, police said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

As for the good news: the stolen BMW was successfully returned to its owner, according to the department.

