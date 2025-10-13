Family Loses Everything In Thornwood Blaze: 'The Home That They Loved So Much Is Gone'

The Rodriguez family — Milano, Rose, and their two sons, Lucas, 19, and Matteo, 6 — lost their home on Friday, Oct. 10, when a fire tore through their residence at 904 Charlotte Pl. in Thornwood.

Since then, the woman who sold them the home, Francine Aloi, has started a GoFundMe page to collect donations to help them rebuild.

"They immediately fell in love with the house and the community and couldn’t wait to move in and start their family. And now the home that they loved so much is gone," wrote Aloi, who made the sale eight years ago.

Aloi said the family faces a long road ahead and encouraged community members to come together to help.

“Since we are a community that comes together in someone’s time of need, I have set up this GoFundMe for them,” Aloi wrote, adding that all donations will go directly to the Rodriguez family.

As of Monday afternoon, Oct. 13, the fundraiser had collected $8,805 in donations out of an $11,000 goal. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

