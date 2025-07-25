Drunk Driver Caught With 2-Year-Old In Car On Taconic Parkway In Mount Pleasant: Police

Justin V. Ebersole, age 43, was pulled over for multiple vehicle and traffic violations around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, while traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, New York State Police announced on Friday, July 25.

During the stop, Ebersole showed signs of intoxication and failed standardized field sobriety tests, police said. A 2-year-old child was also found inside the vehicle.

Ebersole was taken into custody and transported to the Hawthorne barracks, where police said he submitted to a breath test that showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent—twice the legal limit.

The child was safely turned over to a sober third party, according to authorities.

Ebersole was charged with aggravated DWI with a child passenger under Leandra's Law, misdemeanor DWI, and traffic and vehicle violations.

He was issued tickets and released. Ebersole is scheduled to appear in Mount Pleasant Town Court on Thursday, August 14 at 9:30 a.m.

