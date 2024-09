The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) says there will be single- and double-lane closures in each direction Tuesday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 27, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

The roadwork will be between I-287 in the village of Elmsford and the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant.

