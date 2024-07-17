CEO Of Popular Family-Run Supermarket To Be Honored At Festival In Valhalla

The Italian Heritage Festival, which will also celebrate special honoree John DeCicco of DeCicco's & Sons Supermarkets, will be held at the Kensico Dam "Piazza" in Valhalla on Sunday, July 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

Those who attend will get to enjoy tasty Italian food and partake in cultural activities such as dancing, music, cultural exhibits, and arts and crafts.

The event will also feature live entertainment from Carozza Entertainment and Nikki Derosa as well as music from DJ Marcello “MCO."

"Italians have a rich heritage and are extremely passionate about their art, history, religion, cuisine, architecture, and fashion," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who continued, "I always enjoy when our beautiful plaza becomes a piazza as we celebrate the terrific culture of Italy with family and friends with delicious food and festive music."

Don't worry about the weather, as the festival will be held rain or shine. However, remember to bring blankets or folding chairs, as seating is informal. No coolers are allowed, but admission and parking are free.

Other heritage festivals to be held at the Kensico Dam Plaza include:

India, to be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 from noon to 6 p.m.;

Jewish, to be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.;

Muslim, to be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 from noon to 6 p.m.

