Business

Stop & Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Area Store

Zak Failla
The new Stop & Shop at 59 Burnett Blvd. in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Contributed
The former Stop & Shop at 59 Burnett Blvd. in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
From left: Amy Brennan, Stop & Shop Front End Operations Specialist; Krista Jones, Founder and Executive Director of Sparrow’s Nest; Mike Feerick, Store Manager of the Poughkeepsie Stop & Shop; and Diana Fritz, Stop & Stop District Director Photo Credit: Contributed

A Stop & Shop location in the Hudson Valley is celebrating its grand reopening with a fresh new look to go along with the grocer’s produce.

Stop & Shop unveiled its recently remodeled store on Burnett Boulevard in Poughkeepsie, with refreshed produce, seafood departments, more freshly prepared food, curbside pickup, and self-checkout options.

According to store officials, the facelift is “centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier for local customers.”

The new store includes a newly expanded produce section with a wider variety of local and organic choices, as well as the addition of easy meals and quick, grab-and-go meal options, including fresh sushi and flatbread pizzas made fresh in-store each day.

Officials highlighted several new features of the remodeled Poughkeepsie Stop & Shop, including:

  • Stop & Shop Pickup - orders placed online at www.stopandshop.com can be picked up at the store from the comfort of your own car while a store associate delivers your order right to your trunk;
  • New grab-and-go meal solutions including a new hot foods bar featuring wings, entrees, and sides;
  • A new beer experience with a more robust selection and local brews;
  • Improved meat department with new meat service case added;
  • An expanded produce assortment offering more ways to eat healthy;
  • Updated seafood department with more offerings; 
  • Flatbread pizza counter for easy pizzas on the go;
  • Self-checkout added for customers convenience.

To celebrate the remodel, Stop & Shop is also donating $1,000 to Sparrow’s Nest of the Hudson Valley, which helps in the battle against food insecurity for those battling cancer in the region.

“We’re thrilled to provide our local customers with more fresh, healthy, and convenient offerings,” said Mike Feerick, Store Manager of Stop & Shop Poughkeepsie.  “We’ve added more of what our customers want and upgrades they need to get their shopping done faster and get back to feeding the moments of their life.”

