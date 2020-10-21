New CBD Store Opens In Northern Westchester

A CBD outlet, which sells iterations of the cannabidiol portion of the marijuana plant for medicinal uses, has opened in Northern Westchester.

The 679th location of Your CBD Store® at 222 E. Main Street in Mount Kisco is already open to the public on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“Everything we do is focused on improving the lives of our customers," said Cathy Parlitsis, owner of the new location. "We are a high-quality learning environment where customers can try Our USDA Certified Organic products and leave with the confidence of knowing exactly what is in their CBD product."

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, comes from the Sativa strain of marijuana.

CBD store products comes from industrial hemp, rather than USDA-defines marijuana plants.

Among other uses, it is used to combat anxiety, depression, pain, soreness and insomnia.

All CBD store locations sell products manufactured by SunMed, which uses a special carbon dioxide extraction process to eliminate the need for chemical solvents.

The CBD is processed twice to remove all traces of THC, the psychoactive part of the marijuana plant.

