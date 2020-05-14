Nestle Waters Distribution Site Approved In Northern Westchester

A property that has been vacant in Northern Westchester for years will be the new home of a Nestle Waters distribution center.

The Yorktown Planning Board has approved a proposal that will allow Nestle Waters to move into the location of the former Verizon building at 3775 Crompond Road (Route 202), officials announced this week.

Nestle Waters will be renovating the 1.9-acre property’s existing building - which hasn’t been renovated in 32 years - and its parking lot to create offices and the distribution center, which is expected to create at least 60 jobs.

“I want to thank the Planning Board for moving this along. The rapid approval of Nestle Waters’ application is an example of a changing Yorktown that is open to new businesses by streamlining its application processes, revising outdated land uses and moving with urgency,” Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said in a statement.

Officials said that “some of the (Reboot Yorktown) task force’s ideas have already been adopted by town officials, including expedited permitting processes that allow restaurants and stores to serve their customers on sidewalks or parking lots throughout the summer.

“Previously, obtaining a permit for outdoor dining or sidewalk sales required a lengthy application to the Planning Board. Now the Building Department can quickly issue the permits.”

More information is expected to be released at a briefing on Thursday, May 14.

