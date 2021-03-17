Highly-Rated Northern Westchester Restaurant Closes After 10-Year Run

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
Lalibela Mount Kisco
Lalibela Mount Kisco Photo Credit: Facebook/Lalibela Mount Kisco

One of the more unique and popular restaurants in the area has been forced to close its doors for good.

Owner Selamawit Weiland-Tesfaye announced that Lalibela in Mount Kisco, the only Ethiopian eatery in the Hudson Valley, will be shuttering its doors after 10 years serving the community.

“At Lalibela, you’ll find dishes for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans,” the restaurant’s website states.

“Our menu embodies the full richness of slowly cooked meats, veggies, onions, fresh ginger, garlic, chilies, and clarified butter with a distinctive variety of unique spices such as berbere and mitmita to create savory sautés and a delightful dining experience.”

Lalibela had been a popular destination for Hudson Valley diners, early 4.5 stars out of 5 in a total of 125 reviews that were made on Yelp.

No reason for the closure of the restaurant has been provided.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. Lalibela has meant so much to me,” owner Weiland-Tesfaye said. "I’ve been incredibly lucky and blessed to have the love and support of so many people throughout the years, which helped me get through lots of tough times.

“I will carry that with me for the rest of my life. Thank you,” she added. “It saddens Me to say this but We’re going to close Lalibela to figure out how best to move forward.” 

