Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Moratorium On Evictions Extended Again
Business

Gap Hiring At Local Fulfillment Center, Bringing 1,400 Jobs To Hudson Valley

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Gap is hiring 1,400 seasonal employees at its Fulfillment Center in Dutchess County.
Gap is hiring 1,400 seasonal employees at its Fulfillment Center in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gap is looking to hire 1,400 "flex" employees, who can choose which hours during the week and weekends that they'd prefer to work, at its Dutchess County packaging and assembly center in Fishkill for the holiday season. 

Flex employees can work hours during the day, at night and on weekends; they are also permitted to pick up extra hours. 

The starting rate for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees, said the company, went up by one dollar on Monday, Oct. 18. 

Applications take no more than three minutes and can be filled out virtually at jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.