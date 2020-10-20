Gap Hiring At Local Fulfillment Center, Bringing 1,400 Jobs To Hudson Valley

Gap is looking to hire 1,400 "flex" employees, who can choose which hours during the week and weekends that they'd prefer to work, at its Dutchess County packaging and assembly center in Fishkill for the holiday season.

Flex employees can work hours during the day, at night and on weekends; they are also permitted to pick up extra hours.

The starting rate for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees, said the company, went up by one dollar on Monday, Oct. 18.

Applications take no more than three minutes and can be filled out virtually at jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.

