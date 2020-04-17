COVID-19: DeCicco & Sons' Eight Area Stores Schedules Some Sunday Closures To Give Staff Rest

A popular grocery store chain is going to begin closing its eight stores in Westchester and Putnam counties on Sundays amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in order to give their staff time off to rest and spend time with their families.

All DeCicco & Sons stores, including locally in Brewster, Ardsley, Armonk, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, and Somers, will begin the Sunday closures on Sunday, April 19 and again on Sunday, April 26, when they will reconsider the practice.

A lot of behind the scenes efforts take place every day to make sure the stores are extra clean and employees are safe. The stores have also been providing masks and gloves for all employees, which they are required to wear.

Store owners hope their customers understand the Sunday closings: "Thank you for understanding and stay safe," they said.

During the pandemic, the company has been taking many extra steps to ensure the safety of all. Some include recommending only one member of a family shop at a time to prevent store crowding and allow for social distancing, reminding shoppers to stay six-feet apart, and allowing On and off duty, medical staff and first responders with identification to skip long lines.

