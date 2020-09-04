COVID-19: Area Food Distributor Launches Home Delivery Program

In an effort to both save jobs and serve the needs of the community, one area family-owned business has started delivering food right to the doorsteps of residents across the region during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

Putnam County-based Ace Endico, a food distributor in Brewster for years, decided to put to use their more than 125 trucks, and three distribution centers in the tri-state area to help those isolated at home, said Marc Jensen, a spokesman with the company.

The delivery service is available in Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Fairfield and Litchfield counties and requires a $200 minimum order. Deliveries are made Monday through Friday.

Although the company has a very diverse base of customers, it has been affected on a large-scale by the pandemic, Jensen said.

So in an effort to keep some of their 504 employees on the job, and to keep the business alive, they are now offering the public restaurant-quality food right to their door.

The businesses carry everything from produce, dairy, poultry, meats, cheeses, special imports, dry goods, fresh and frozen seafood, and a lot more.

"We launched this program last week and it is going well," Jensen said. "We started the home delivery program because we noticed the problems are facing waiting online at the stores and possibly being exposed to COVID-19."

To check out what they have to offer, with new items added daily -- visit aceendicotogo.com .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.