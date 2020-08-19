Amazon To Open Operations Facility In Hudson Valley, Creating Hundreds Of Jobs

Hundreds of jobs are coming to the Hudson Valley as Amazon prepares for its latest venture in New York.

This week, Amazon announced that it plans to launch a state-of-the-art operations facility in Orange County in Montgomery in time for the 2021 holiday season, generating more than 800 full-time jobs.

The fulfillment center, which will span more than 1,000,000-square-feet near the intersection of Route 17K and Route 747 has been in the works for more than a year.

The $75.2 million project had to be approved by the Town Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board, the town’s Industrial Development Agency. Final approvals came earlier this year.

“Amazon is a well-respected employer that will bring good-paying jobs to Orange County while bolstering our economy,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “I look forward to seeing Amazon succeed and appreciate the investment that this renowned company has made in Orange County. The project has created a buzz and I look forward to working with community stakeholders on this transformative project.”

According to Amazon, the center “will work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as bulk paper products, diapers, sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food, kayaks, and larger household goods.”

In addition, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, and information technology.

The facility will sit on 190 acres with more than 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of trailer parking spaces, and a wastewater treatment plant.

“Adding the number-one retailer in the world to our portfolio of major employers is a monumental victory for our local and regional residents and job seekers,” Maureen Halahan, the President and CEO of the Orange County Partnership.

“The Amazon team and the consultants they have hired have been transparent and authentic in their approach to economic development and their investment will strengthen our local economy and school district now and in the future. Welcome to Orange County, Amazon. We stand with you.”

The company launched its first fulfillment center in the state in Staten Island in 2018. The company also has a sortation center in Lancaster and delivery stations in Tonawanda, Rochester, the Bronx, Queens, Long Island, and Staten Island.

Amazon will also launch new fulfillment centers in Schodack later this year and in Clay in 2021. Additional delivery stations are planned for Queens, Long Island, the Bronx, Blauvelt, and New Windsor.

“New York is great for business, and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with a new state-of-the-art operations facility in the Town of Montgomery to serve our customers across the state,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said in a statement.

“The Empire State and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to provide great selection, competitive prices, and the Prime services we know our customers love. We are excited to create 800 new full-time jobs, with industry-leading pay and benefits on day one, in the community.”

