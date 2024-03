The incident happened on Sunday, March 3 at around 10:15 a.m., when a car fire began on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Hawthorne, according to the Hawthorne Fire Department.

Arriving crews found the car overtaken by flames but were quickly able to extinguish them. A tow truck then eventually removed the charred wreckage.

The response to the fire took around an hour. No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.