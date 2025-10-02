Bear Spotted Roaming Residential Area In Mount Pleasant: Here's Where

A small black bear—possibly with cubs—was seen in the Stevens/Elwood area in Hawthorne on Thursday, Oct. 2, Mount Pleasant Police said.

Police urged residents to use caution and to avoid approaching the animal if spotted.

Instead, anyone who sees the bear should immediately call the department at 914-769-1941.

Bear sightings are not uncommon in the Hudson Valley during the fall months as they search for food ahead of hibernation. Authorities stress that residents should keep garbage secured, remove outdoor food sources, and never attempt to feed or interact with a bear.

