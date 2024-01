Marcela Monroy ( and daughter Aisha Victoria Ardon Monroy. Aisha was the first baby born at Westchester Medical Center in 2024

Marcela Monroy was born at 2:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. She weighed in at 6 pounds 8 ounces with a length of 19 1/4 inches.

She's shown in the photos with her mother, Aisha Victoria Ardon Monroy, and hospital staffers.

