Around 20 Gunshots Fired After Funeral At Mount Pleasant Cemetery: Police

Police are searching for those involved in a shooting incident that happened at a Northern Westchester cemetery following an internment ceremony. 

The shooting happened at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla neat the Tower Gate located off Grasslands Road (Route 100).&nbsp;

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 10 around 3 p.m., when shots were fired at the Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla at 273 Lakeview Ave., according to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva.

After receiving several 911 calls reporting the shooting, officers rushed to an area in the cemetery near the Tower Gate off Grasslands Road (Route 100) and determined that around 20 gunshots had been fired shortly after the conclusion of an internment ceremony. 

As police arrived at the cemetery, officers detained several vehicles to determine if any of their occupants had either seen the shooting or been involved in it. 

As of Monday, Feb. 12, an investigation into the shooting had determined that no one left at the scene had been struck by gunfire and that the suspects involved were not from Mount Pleasant. 

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the department at (914) 769-1941.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

