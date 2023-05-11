$3 Million Study To Look At Safety Improvements On Route 9A Between Mount Pleasant, Ossining

The study is planned to identify short-term and longer-term investment opportunities to create improved safety and operations on Route 9A between the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and its connection to Route 9 in Ossining, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on Thursday, May 11.

The project is expected to be completed in ten months and will use a local steering committee and a series of public workshops to "shape the corridor’s future vision," NYSDOT officials said.

The study will take a detailed look at the flow of traffic and operation of the corridor, and attempt to find ways to decrease congestion and improve air quality.

Additionally, the study will also look for potential solutions to prevent flooding along the route and improve its resiliency for future generations of commuters.

To accomplish these goals, the NYSDOT has already begun collecting data on the corridor, including using video technology to measure traffic count data. This data will go toward an existing conditions report and corridor vision, which will be developed in Summer 2023.

Later this year, transportation alternatives to support the modernization of the corridor are expected to be released, and the final study recommendations based on public comments, costs, impacts, and recommendations are expected in 2024, officials said.

The project kicked off with a local elected officials' meeting on Tuesday, March 28, where attendees were given an introduction to the report’s goals, a preliminary public involvement process, and a schedule.

Local, county, and state officials praised the study and said it is much needed.

"This busy corridor, with its many intersections, lack of a breakdown lane, and poor drainage, which negatively affects both motorists and adjacent neighborhoods, has required serious upgrading for a long time," said New York State Senator Peter Harckham.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer also mentioned the need for the study, saying that it would help local leaders "better understand what is needed so all levels of government can work together to make a safer commute for those who travel this passageway each day.”

Ossining Supervisor Elizabeth Feldman said that many current conditions of Route 9A should be modified.

"Originally designed as a parkway, 9A has become a major thoroughfare for the truck traffic in our region, especially the waste haulers heading for the incineration plant in Peekskill," she said, adding, "The narrow roads, low bridges, tendency to flood and proximation to wetlands make this road a challenge to all who travel it. We look forward to a comprehensive look at all of its issues as well as the proposed remedies.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.