These Beaches Deemed Safe To Reopen In Mamaroneck After Downpours

The three beaches had originally been closed on Monday, Aug. 19 following heavy precipitation on Sunday, Aug. 18, according to the Westchester County Department of Health, which announced their reopenings on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 26.

The reopened beaches are:

Mamaroneck:

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;

Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park West Beach.

According to health officials, heavy rainfalls in the Mamaroneck River watershed can impact water quality in Mamaroneck Harbor and Echo Bay in New Rochelle, as discharges from stormwater drains can contain high levels of harmful bacteria.

