Fair 77°

SHARE

These Beaches Deemed Safe To Reopen In Mamaroneck After Downpours

The last remaining county-owned beaches in Westchester that had been closed to swimmers have been cleared to reopen, officials announced. 

Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck is one of the beaches cleared to reopen.&nbsp;

Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck is one of the beaches cleared to reopen. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The three beaches had originally been closed on Monday, Aug. 19 following heavy precipitation on Sunday, Aug. 18, according to the Westchester County Department of Health, which announced their reopenings on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 26. 

The reopened beaches are: 

Mamaroneck: 

  • Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;
  • Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle: 

  • Hudson Park West Beach.

According to health officials, heavy rainfalls in the Mamaroneck River watershed can impact water quality in Mamaroneck Harbor and Echo Bay in New Rochelle, as discharges from stormwater drains can contain high levels of harmful bacteria. 

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE