Teen Duo Nabbed after Assaulting, Robbing 14-Year-Old In Mamaroneck

The two suspects, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both from New Rochelle, were arrested on Monday, Sept. 2 in connection with the incident, which happened in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, Aug, 28, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to the department, around 6:20 p.m. on the day of the assault, a 14-year-old boy had been walking home at the intersection of West Boston Post Road (Route 1) and Orienta Avenue when he was attacked. His wallet was also stolen, police said.

The boy was later taken to police headquarters, where he completed a report and refused medical attention. Detectives then began an investigation and identified the two suspects, who were taken into custody on Monday.

The two teens were charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. The 16-year-old was later arraigned in Village Court and released to his mother, and will make a future appearance in Youth Court.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket, released to his mother, and will make a future appearance in Family Court.

