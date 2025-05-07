TASER Device Stops Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Himself, Sister In Mamaroneck: Police

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, when Village of Mamaroneck Police responded to a home for a report of a drunk man armed with a knife, the department announced Tuesday, May 6.

The caller, a 26-year-old woman, told police she had locked herself in a room because her 28-year-old brother, identified as Jorge Cerna of Mamaroneck, was acting violently and wouldn't let her leave, according to the department.

When officers arrived, Cerna was holding a knife and threatening to harm himself and police, according to the department. Officers tried to talk him down for about 10 minutes. During that time, Cerna reportedly held the knife to his own throat and then walked toward officers, still armed, police said.

Police then used the TASER device to stop him and were able to safely take him into custody. He was taken to White Plains Hospital for medical and psychological evaluation. No officers or family members were hurt, police said.

Cerna was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing. He is now being held in a secure psychiatric facility, and police say he will be taken into custody, arraigned, and served a Temporary Order of Protection once released.

