Strike Narrowly Avoided At Country Club In Mamaroneck That Hosted US Open 6 Times

A vote on the potential strike was originally going to be held on Monday, Aug. 26 by members of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union working at Mamaroneck's Winged Foot Golf Club, according to union officials.

However, the vote was called off after the country club gave union members more information about a retirement benefit proposal, which is currently under review by workers.

According to union officials, 29 maintenance workers at the country club, including grounds crew, cart parkers, locker room attendants, night watch people, and house people, have been negotiating a new contract since Winged Foot pulled out of the Federation of Country Clubs. As a result, the workers have been working under an expired labor contract since Thursday, Feb. 1, officials said.

Following the retirement benefit proposal, the union's bargaining committee will soon be back at the negotiating table with the country club in the hopes of achieving a "fair agreement," officials added.

"We are bargaining in good faith. We are taking their proposals into consideration and expect the same from them," said 32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President Shirley Aldebol, who continued, "These essential workers have given years and decades of their life making Winged Foot run, they deserve the industry standard, including fair wage increases to keep up with the cost of living, maintenance of their vital health benefits, the continuation of their pension that they have earned, and more."

According to the union, Winged Foot is pushing to lower industry labor standards, including pushing workers off its pension program. However, union members are now fighting for what they consider to be fair.

"We demand a fair contract for our Winged Foot brothers and sisters – a contract that does not undermine our labor standards," said Gustavo Torres, an equipment maintenance mechanic for Century Country Club in neighboring purchase who is also a member of 32BJ SEIU.

Winged Foot did not respond to a request for comment from Daily Voice.

The future host of the 2028 US Open Championship, Winged Foot has also hosted six other US Opens, including the 120th championship in 2020. Membership fees for the course can reach as high as $200,000.

Former president Donald Trump has been a member of the club since 1969.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.