So Close Yet So Rich: $452K Second-Place Lotto Prize Scored In Mamaroneck

The New York Lottery announced that a second-prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday, Feb. 5 New York LOTTO drawing, worth a cool $452,178, was sold at Mamaroneck's SK Variety on Mamaroneck Avenue.

The lucky ticket matched five out of six numbers, plus the bonus number, just one number shy of hitting the full jackpot. The winning numbers were 1-7-9-20-43-58, with the bonus number 2.

Had the ticket-holder landed that one missing number, they would have taken home the full New York LOTTO jackpot, which requires matching all six numbers drawn from a pool of 1 to 59.

New York LOTTO drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., giving hopefuls across the state two chances a week to turn their lucky numbers into a windfall.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

