Partly Cloudy and Windy 36°

SHARE

So Close Yet So Rich: $452K Second-Place Lotto Prize Scored In Mamaroneck

Someone in Westchester is half a million dollars richer—but could be kicking themselves for not matching just one more number on their second-prize-winning lottery ticket.

The ticket was bought at SK Variety on Mamaroneck Avenue. 

The ticket was bought at SK Variety on Mamaroneck Avenue. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The New York Lottery announced that a second-prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday, Feb. 5 New York LOTTO drawing, worth a cool $452,178, was sold at Mamaroneck's SK Variety on Mamaroneck Avenue.

The lucky ticket matched five out of six numbers, plus the bonus number, just one number shy of hitting the full jackpot. The winning numbers were 1-7-9-20-43-58, with the bonus number 2. 

Had the ticket-holder landed that one missing number, they would have taken home the full New York LOTTO jackpot, which requires matching all six numbers drawn from a pool of 1 to 59.

New York LOTTO drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., giving hopefuls across the state two chances a week to turn their lucky numbers into a windfall.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. 

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE