'Small Mammal' Infestation Prompts Mamaroneck To Declare State Of Emergency

A village in Westchester has declared a local emergency following an investigation into an infestation that is causing safety and health issues for residents, officials said. 

A "small mammal" infestation has caused Mamaroneck village officials to declare a state of local emergency. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Silvia
Ben Crnic
A local emergency was declared by Mamaroneck Village Manager Jerry Barberio on Thursday, July 6 after a small mammal infestation was discovered in the Washingtonville neighborhood area and the Fenimore Industrial area. 

According to Barberio, this "emergency condition" poses a health, safety, and welfare issue for village residents. 

The infestation will now be combated by various control methods, repeat inspections, and consistent monitoring of the situation. 

The local emergency will continue until Sunday, Aug. 6 unless it is rescinded by Barberio before that date. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

