'Small Mammal' Infestation Prompts Mamaroneck To Declare State Of Emergency

A local emergency was declared by Mamaroneck Village Manager Jerry Barberio on Thursday, July 6 after a small mammal infestation was discovered in the Washingtonville neighborhood area and the Fenimore Industrial area.

According to Barberio, this "emergency condition" poses a health, safety, and welfare issue for village residents.

The infestation will now be combated by various control methods, repeat inspections, and consistent monitoring of the situation.

The local emergency will continue until Sunday, Aug. 6 unless it is rescinded by Barberio before that date.

