School Employee Hospitalized After Explosion At Maintenance Building In Mamaroneck

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 13 just before 1:20 p.m., when an oil tank explosion was reported at a Mamaroneck School District maintenance building and garage at 119 Gertrude Ave., according to Lt. Mark Gatta of the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

The building is located across from the Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School.

Arriving police and fire crews found that a vapor explosion had occurred, causing a small fire to extend to the building's roof line. This blaze was quickly put out by the fire department, Gatta said.

One school employee, a 69-year-old Putnam County resident from the hamlet of Mahopac, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Following an investigation into the explosion, the incident was determined to be accidental, according to Gatta.

