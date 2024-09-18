Record-Breaking $29M Sale Of Industrial Complex Closes In Mamaroneck

The 185,544-square-foot property, located in Mamaroneck along Fenimore Road and Railroad Way, closed at $29 million, Christie's International Real Estate Group announced on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The deal is now the most expensive industrial sale in the history of Westchester County, according to the group, which added that it reflects the increased demand for such properties in strategic locations.

The Mamaroneck property is certainly one such example of this, as it is located near major routes such as Interstate 95 and the Hutchinson River Parkway, making it perfect for logistics, distribution, and last-mile delivery, the group said.

Representatives from the group also added that such properties are likely to experience long-term value appreciation and strong rental yields.

The group did not reveal the property's buyer or their plans for it.

