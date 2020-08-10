NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 9 Faneuil Place in New Rochelle is listed at $689,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, October 11 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Details of this listing:

Type: Property

MLS ID: H6073178

2783 Square Feet

0.15 acres

Built in 1914

6 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1 Half Bath

Estimated Taxes: $18,400

School District: New Rochelle

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

See More Info About this Listing