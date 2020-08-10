NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 9 Faneuil Place in New Rochelle is listed at $689,000.
Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, October 11 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.
Details of this listing:
- Type: Property
- MLS ID: H6073178
- 2783 Square Feet
- 0.15 acres
- Built in 1914
- 6 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 1 Half Bath
- Estimated Taxes: $18,400
- School District: New Rochelle
Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Douglas Elliman - Scarsdale
Tel: 914-723-6800
26 Popham Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583