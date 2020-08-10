Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
9 Faneuil Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801 - $689,000

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 9 Faneuil Place in New Rochelle is listed at $689,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, October 11 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6073178
  • 2783 Square Feet
  • 0.15 acres
  • Built in 1914
  • 6 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $18,400
  • School District: New Rochelle

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

