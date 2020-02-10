Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
56 Overlook Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $1,075,000

Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 56 Overlook Road in New Rochelle is listed at $1,075,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, October 4 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6071990
  • 3284 Square Feet
  • 0.32 acres
  • Built in 1923
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $25,000
  • School District: New Rochelle

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

