Police Warn Of Home Improvement Scams Targeting Residents Of Mamaroneck Area

In an announcement on Monday, Nov. 18, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department issued an advisory to residents regarding a rise in home improvement scams in the area.

According to the department, the schemes involve "dishonest contractors or individuals posing as legitimate service providers" who offer home repair and renovation services to residents. Once they are hired for a job, the scammers will then take advantage of homeowners and incur financial loss or substandard work, police said.

The department added that common tactics used by these scammers include:

Showing up uninvited while offering special deals or claiming that they notice issues with victims' homes that need fixing to pressure them into making decisions;

Offering low prices up front but demanding more money as the work continues for "unexpected complications";

Requiring large payments upfront before beginning the work and disappearing without finishing it;

Presenting fake or altered business licenses, insurance, or other credentials to seem legitimate;

Telling homeowners that the work needs to be done immediately to avoid damage or safety issues;

Targeting elderly residents.

Residents can protect themselves from falling victim to these scammers by verifying credentials with local agencies, getting at least three written estimates, avoiding large upfront payments, and making sure they get a written contract.

Additionally, homeowners should ask for references and check reviews online from previous customers.

Anyone in the Mamaroneck area who encounters a suspicious contractor should contact the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department at 914-777-1122. They can also be reported to the New York Consumer Protection Board.

"Your safety and the quality of your home improvements matter," the department wrote in their announcement, adding, "Don't fall victim to scams. Stay vigilant and protect yourself."

