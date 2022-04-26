Contact Us
Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck
Return to your home site

Menu

Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Search For NY Teacher Who Went Missing In Berkshires Nears One Month
Police & Fire

Woman Found Dead In Waterbury After Assault Complaint, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area the woman was found.
The area the woman was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was found dead after police responded to an assault complaint.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Waterbury in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue.

Officers located a woman who had sustained visible injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, said, Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The investigation is active and further information is currently available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203- 755-1234.

Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.