Two Women, Man Wanted For Stealing $800 Worth Of Items From Medford Target

Recognize them?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a two women and a man who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the three, who were working together, stole merchandise from Target on Horseblock Road in Medford on Sunday, April 10 before fleeing the area.

The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $800. No other descriptive information has been provided about the man, women, or stolen items.

Anyone who recognizes the trio or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online.

