Three Injured After Woman Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruiser In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Three people were hospitalized after a car struck a New York State Police cruiser in the Hudson Valley.
Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a New York State Police cruiser in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, on I-87 northbound in Ulster County.

Police said a trooper was in his patrol car in the Town of Ulster on the left shoulder investigating an unrelated crash near the Kingston exit when a 33-year-old Albany woman lost control of  2020 MINI Cooper in the left lane and struck the patrol car from behind.

The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Authorities said two passengers in the MINI Cooper, a 36-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Florida, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

State Police also issued a reminder to drivers "to slow down and move over when emergency and construction vehicles are working on the highway."

