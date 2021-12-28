Three Injured After Woman Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruiser In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a New York State Police cruiser in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, on I-87 northbound in Ulster County.

Police said a trooper was in his patrol car in the Town of Ulster on the left shoulder investigating an unrelated crash near the Kingston exit when a 33-year-old Albany woman lost control of 2020 MINI Cooper in the left lane and struck the patrol car from behind.

The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Authorities said two passengers in the MINI Cooper, a 36-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Florida, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

State Police also issued a reminder to drivers "to slow down and move over when emergency and construction vehicles are working on the highway."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.