Suspect In Custody After Two Women Found Stabbed Inside Nassau Residence

A man is in custody after two women were found stabbed inside a Long Island residence.

Officers responded to a disturbance in North Lawrence, on Caryl Drive, at around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Nassau County Police said.

Officers located the two female victims, ages 18 and 48, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, according to police.

They then began to engage in life-saving techniques to the two victims and they were transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment, said police.

Rodolfo Novello, age 53, was found walking down Mott Avenue by officers a short time later and placed under arrest without further incident.

Both victims are currently in stable condition.

Novello has been charged with:

Two counts of second-degree attempted murder,

Two counts of first-degree assault,

Criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

