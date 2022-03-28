Norwalk Man Nabbed For Slashing Woman's Tire With Screwdriver, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly slashing the tire of a woman who had followed him when she spotted him speeding in a dump truck, police said.

The incident took place around 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, in Wilton.

According to an investigation, the 71-year-old area woman told officers that she spotted an orange dump truck traveling fast on Cann and Pimpewaug roads so she followed the truck to try and get the tag number.

When the truck stopped at Danbury Road and Pimpewaug Road she exited her car and began to take pictures of the truck's DOT number and license plate. She returned to her vehicle after doing so, Wilton Police said.

That's when the driver of the dump truck, Joseph Ferraro, age 25, of Norwalk, got out of the 2017 Peterbilt dump truck he was driving and approached the passenger side of her car, police said.

He asked her if she was okay and while crouched next to her window he stuck a screwdriver into her front passenger side tire and returned to his truck, police said.

Ferraro was located later by police and charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief and released on a promise to appear ticket.

