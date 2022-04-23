Manorhaven Man Nabbed For Injuring Police Officer During Arrest

A Long Island man has been charged with assault after allegedly injuring a police officer who was attempting to arrest him.

The incident took place in Nassau County, in Manorhaven, around 3 a.m., Thursday, April 21 when officers responded to a 911 call for loud explosions.

Responding officers located a man, later iArgelis Alvayero, age 31, of Manorhaven, who was setting off fireworks.

As officers approached, Alvayero refused to comply with their verbal commands and attempted to reach into his vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Alvayero became increasingly agitated and combative, as officers attempted to place him into custody. During the struggle, a firework canister fell out of his pocket and police were eventually able to place Alvayero under arrest, police said.

As a result of his violently resisting, an officer suffered minor injuries to his right hand, left elbow, and both knees, police added.

Alvayero is charged with:

Assault

Storage of explosives

Explosives-without licenses and certificates

Unlawfully selling fireworks

Resisting arrest

He will be arraigned on Friday, April 22, in Hempstead.

