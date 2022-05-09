Man, 32, Killed In Waterbury Shooting, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man killed early on Mother's Day.

The murder took place in New Haven County around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, May 8 in Waterbury in the area of 173 Willow St.

When officers arrived to check out a complaint of shots fired, they found the man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after 2 a.m., Bessette said.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.