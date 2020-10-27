ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Westchester Shooting

The identity of a man shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle in Westchester has been released.

Warren Clahar, 35, of Mount Vernon, was found Saturday, Oct. 24, shot to death while was sitting in his vehicle on South Fulton Avenue, according to News 12 Westchester.

Police are still investigating the homicide, but told News 12, that while on the scene, they arrested two other people for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Mount Vernon police at 914-668-6841.

