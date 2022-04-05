Gunfire Hits CT State Senator's New Haven Home

Bullets struck the Connecticut home of State Sen. Gary Winfield, during a shooting in which a man was wounded.

The shooting took place in New Haven around 7 p.m., Monday, April 4.

No one in the home was injured, but a 33-year-old man outside the home was struck, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

Winfield is not believed to have been the intended target, Shumway said.

"I really appreciate all the concern," Winfield said on Facebook. "The younger kids didn’t really know what was happening so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low. Will keep monitoring them to see. Otherwise, we are fine."

Police responded to the area after receiving a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Winchester Avenue, Shumway said.

A short time later, a call was received reporting a person shot in the area. Responding officers located a 33-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire, he added.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation found that the victim was shot while walking by Winfield's home which was also struck by the gunfire, Shumway said.

On Twitter, Winfield said: "Unfortunately a young man who was walking by seemed to be the target. When they started shooting it appears he ran toward my home to get away drawing the fire in our direction. This apparently is when our home was hit several times."

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded and are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous

