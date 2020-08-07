Five Rescued From Capsized Boat In Long Island Sound

Five people were rescued after their boat overturned in the Long Island Sound.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 7 at about 4:30 p.m. off the coast of Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga in Suffolk County.

Upon arriving, Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Dave Froehlich and Patrick Ennis found the five, all men, standing on the underside of a recreational 21-foot Pro-Line vessel that overturned after being struck by a wave approximately 20 minutes earlier.

Three of the passengers, who were wearing life vests, were able to swim to Marine Bravo.

The officers threw a floatation device to the remaining two men, who were not wearing life jackets.

The boat was towed to a boat ramp in Northport.

Luis Siguenza, 24, Orlando Siguenza, 54, Walter Rodriguez, 35, all of Central Islip, Christian Romeo, 34, of Brentwood, and Guillermo Galdamez, 31, of Westbury, were all evaluated on the scene and were not injured.

