Clifton Park Duo Accused Of Using Stolen Debit Card

Two suspects are facing charges in New York after allegedly using a stolen debit card in Saratoga County, state police announced.

In March, New York State Police troopers in Clifton Park launched an investigation after a Ballston Lake resident reported that someone had stolen a purse from a vehicle parked at Stewart’s on State Highway 9 in Malta.

According to police, the victim’s debit card was subsequently used shortly after it was stolen to make purchases at a pair of stores in Clifton Park.

During the investigation, police were able to identify two suspects - later determined to be Craig Derusso, age 30, and Emily Roerig, age 34, both of Clifton Park - who allegedly were caught on surveillance camera using the debit card.

New York State Police investigators announced that both Derusso and Roerig in April and both were charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property;

Identity theft;

Conspiracy.

Both were issued appearance tickets to appear in Clifton Park Town Court at a later date, and Roerig was remanded to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant.

